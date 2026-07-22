HC dismisses PIL over Wangchuk's forcible hospital shift

Discover why the Delhi HC dismissed a Public Interest Litigation concerning the forcible shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his Jantar Mantar protest to Safdarjung Hospital, despite previous court interventions.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on Monday that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi high court dismissed a PIL challenging activist Sonam Wangchuk's forcible shift from Jantar Mantar.

The court noted that Wangchuk's hospitalisation issue was previously resolved to his wife's satisfaction.

Petitioner Shakeel Abbas was advised to lodge an FIR if he still felt aggrieved by the incident.

The PIL sought an FIR against police personnel and an SIT for the July 18 incident.

Wangchuk was recently ordered to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital following his wife's appeal.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the forcible shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the issue of the educationist's hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital was earlier raised by his wife before the high court and the matter was "disposed of to their satisfaction".

Asserting that the concerns and prayers in relation to the incident cannot be permitted to be raised again, the bench asked petitioner Shakeel Abbas to lodge an FIR in case he was still aggrieved.

"Since an FIR is sought to be lodged in relation to a reportedly solitary incident, it is always open for the petitioner to take recourse to 173 of BNSS," the court said.

"We are not inclined to entertain the writ and it is thus dismissed," concluded the court.

Details Of The Protest And Shifting

On July 18, the Delhi police whisked Wangchuk away from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

The petitioner sought a direction for registration of an FIR against all police personnel and other officials who have "committed cognizable offences while dispersing the peaceful protest held on July 18, 2026 at Jantar Mantar" as well as constitution of an SIT to ensure a fair, impartial and transparent investigation.

Petitioner's Demands And Court's Previous Order

It also sought a direction for preservation of complete medical reports, opinions of the treating doctors and the decision-making process in relation to Wangchuk's shifting from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital.

A prayer was also made to permit Wangchuk's family members and advocates to meet him in the hospital and also ensure that protesters are permitted to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

On Tuesday, the court ordered immediate shifting of Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The order was passed on an appeal by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital and direct his transfer to Medanta Hospital.