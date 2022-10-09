News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC asks govt to curb Instagram influencers, fake therapists

HC asks govt to curb Instagram influencers, fake therapists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 09, 2022 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka high court has advised the government to come up with some regulatory measures to check the growth of pseudo-therapists and 'Instagram influencers'.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The court cautioned that many people were falling prey to such therapists online.

While rejecting a petition of one such 'influencer' who sought to quash a criminal case against her, the high court had said in a September 2 judgment: 'Therapists of this kind are many on the social media. In reality, they are not bound by ethics or not regulated by norms. Cases of this nature have begun to emerge in large proportion wherein people wanting to get therapy fall prey to pseudo-therapists.'

 

The court said, 'In public domain, there is a huge number of such therapists. On the social media, therapists pose as if they are in the field of therapy. It is also in public domain that they are pseudo-therapists who are 'Instagram influencers'.'

Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a criminal petition by Sanjana Fernandes aka Raveera, a 28-year-old resident of Bengaluru.

A complaint was filed against her by Shankar Ganesh PJ.

The case is now pending before a magistrate court in which she has been accused of offences of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, Raveera, an IT professional, came in contact with the accused on a dating app.

After realising that Shankar Ganesh was under stress, she directed him to her Instagram page 'Positive For A 360 Life'.

She claimed to be a wellness therapist. After attending her online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, the complainant transferred around Rs 3.15 lakh to her.

Ganesh wanted to meet the therapist personally and started sending her messages.

He was eventually blocked by her. He later found out that she had 15 profiles on Instagram and other social media platforms.

So he filed a complaint of cheating against her.

Raveera, in her petition before the high court, contended that Ganesh was sending her lewd messages and dirty requests and when she resisted, a false complaint was filed against her.

The court noted that the claims made by the accused about the therapy were unfounded.

'It is her own generated web page, without any qualification. Therefore, it is a case wherein the petitioner without any substance or qualification lured customers into the web of wellness therapy through the web page.'

About her claims, the court noted that the 'chats will reveal that the petitioner had initially represented herself as a wellness therapist and that her team will take care of the complainant. Therefore, without having any team or any qualification whatsoever, it was the web page that was created to lure the complainant and the like. It is, therefore, the offence of cheating comes clearly made out against the petitioner.'

The court said she had filed a case against Ganesh for the lewd messages which was also pending. Dismissing her petition, the high court, in its judgement on September 2, said, 'I do not find any warrant to interfere with the case on hand as the petitioner has not demonstrated by production of such unimpeachable evidence of sterling character for this court to interfere or interject the proceedings.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt to issue guidelines for social media influencers
Govt to issue guidelines for social media influencers
Just How BAD is Social Media?
Just How BAD is Social Media?
How I made it! AMAZING career advice for women
How I made it! AMAZING career advice for women
WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus
WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus
IDBI Bank bidders need to seek MHA nod
IDBI Bank bidders need to seek MHA nod
Caught in conversion event row, AAP minister quits
Caught in conversion event row, AAP minister quits
Spain and Real Madrid legend Casillas comes out as gay
Spain and Real Madrid legend Casillas comes out as gay
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Social media influencers to #metoo, 2018 was a 'brand' new year

Social media influencers to #metoo, 2018 was a 'brand' new year

Ad body gets strict with digital media influencers

Ad body gets strict with digital media influencers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances