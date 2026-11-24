Mumbai police have arrested a hawker in Vikhroli on Tuesday, more than a month after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crimes against minors under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A hawker was arrested on Tuesday in Mumbai's Vikhroli for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred in the first week of October, with the accused approaching the minor on the pretext of taking measurements.

The accused was spotted again on Tuesday afternoon by the complainant, leading to his capture by local residents.

Vikhroli police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have arrested a hawker selling clothes in Mumbai's Vikhroli on Tuesday, more than a month after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, an official said.

Details Of The Allegation

The minor girl's mother had lodged a complaint at the Vikhroli police station, which said the incident took place in the first week of October.

The accused, who sells clothes in the locality, approached the teenager near her chawl residence in Tagore Nagar on the pretext of taking her measurements and touched her inappropriately. He also allegedly stalked her repeatedly thereafter, the official said.

Accused Apprehended By Locals

On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant spotted the accused in the same locality again. When confronted, he tried to escape, but local residents caught hold of him. They allegedly thrashed him before handing him over to the police, he said.

Based on the complaint, the Vikhroli police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.