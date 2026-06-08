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Unidentified Assailants Attack Priest In Hathras Temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 15:18 IST

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Police in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the suspicious death of a 51-year-old temple priest, Dilip alias Chandu Lala, who was found dead after an alleged attack by unidentified assailants.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 51-year-old priest, Dilip alias Chandu Lala, was found dead at a Hanuman temple in Sahpau town, Hathras.
  • Preliminary findings suggest the priest was attacked on the head by unidentified assailants.
  • Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to investigate the crime and identify those responsible.
  • The deceased, who was unmarried and physically challenged, had been performing religious duties at the temple for seven months.

A 51-year-old priest was found dead on Monday after allegedly being attacked on the head by unidentified assailants on the premises of a Hanuman temple here, police said.

Investigation Underway In Priest's Death

The deceased, identified as Dilip alias Chandu Lala, was found lying dead in the verandah of the Hanuman Tila temple in Sahpau town on Monday morning, they said.

 

According to the police, Lala, who was unmarried and physically challenged, was a native of Nagla Sukhram village. He had been residing at the temple and performing religious duties for the past seven months.

Preliminary findings suggest that the priest may have been attacked on the head by unidentified assailants, officials said.

"A forensic team inspected the scene and further investigation is underway," Sadabad Circle Officer J N Asthana said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident, he said.

Police are questioning local residents and examining all possible angles to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Superintendent of Police has constituted multiple teams to crack the case and identify those responsible, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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