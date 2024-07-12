Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad high court.

IMAGE: A view of the Hathras stampede site at Phulrai village in Hathras on July 4, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are disturbing but the high courts are equipped to deal with such cases.

"Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed," the bench said.

It asked lawyer and petitioner Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad high court and disposed of the PIL.

Tiwari said the issue regarding the non-availability of proper medical facilities to deal with such incidents is a pan India concern and the PIL can be dealt with by the Supreme Court also.

The CJI rejected the submission.

The plea had sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on July 2.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.