News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

Hathras stampede: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad high court.

IMAGE: A view of the Hathras stampede site at Phulrai village in Hathras on July 4, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are disturbing but the high courts are equipped to deal with such cases.

"Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed," the bench said.

 

It asked lawyer and petitioner Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad high court and disposed of the PIL.

Tiwari said the issue regarding the non-availability of proper medical facilities to deal with such incidents is a pan India concern and the PIL can be dealt with by the Supreme Court also.

The CJI rejected the submission.

The plea had sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on July 2.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link'
UP satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link'
What Rahul said to kin of Hathras stampede victims
What Rahul said to kin of Hathras stampede victims
Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...
Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...
Indian 2 Review
Indian 2 Review
SEE: US envoy delivers firm message to India
SEE: US envoy delivers firm message to India
Tyger Capital to list by 2025, targets Rs 20K cr book
Tyger Capital to list by 2025, targets Rs 20K cr book
Pill Review
Pill Review
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

UP suspends 4 officials after SIT report on stampede

UP suspends 4 officials after SIT report on stampede

Those behind chaos won't be spared: Bhole Baba

Those behind chaos won't be spared: Bhole Baba

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances