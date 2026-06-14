Hathras Shop Owner Murdered By Three Men

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old hardware shop owner, Sunil Chaudhary, was shot dead in Hathras after being forcibly taken from his home by three men, prompting a police investigation and one arrest.

Key Points Sunil Chaudhary, a 42-year-old hardware shop owner in Hathras, was shot dead after being abducted by three men.

The victim was allegedly called out of his home by Sukhbir alias Fauji and Ajay on the night of June 13.

Sunil, while conscious, identified Sukhbir, Ajay, and Chandan as his assailants before succumbing to his injuries.

Police have registered a case based on the brother's complaint and arrested one accused, with a search for the others underway.

Four police teams have been formed to investigate the murder and apprehend the remaining suspects.

A 42-year-old hardware and sanitary shop owner was shot dead after being taken away from his home by three men here, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sunil Chaudhary, a native of Asrohi village in the neighbouring Aligarh district, had been living with his family in the Dayalpur area of Hathras. He ran a hardware and sanitary goods shop there.

Investigation Underway In Hathras Murder Case

According to police, on the night of June 13, Sunil was allegedly called out of his house by Sukhbir alias Fauji, a resident of Dayalpur in Hathras and Ajay, a resident of Kheriya village in Aligarh district.

Later in the night, the family received information that Sunil had been shot and was lying injured beneath the Ruheri bridge in Hathras Gate police station area, some 15 kilometres away from his house. His relatives rushed to the spot and found him in an ambulance, his brother Vikas alleged.

Vikas told police that Sunil, while he was conscious, claimed that Sukhbir, Ajay and Chandan, a resident of Rahna village, had taken him with them. He alleged that the three first assaulted Sunil and later Sukhbir took a pistol from Chandan and shot him.

Sunil was initially taken to a private hospital in Hathras and later referred to Aligarh. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Aligarh Medical College, police said.

Sadabad Circle Officer J N Asthana said police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's brother. "One accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway," the officer said. Four teams have been constituted to crack the case and apprehend the remaining accused, officials said.