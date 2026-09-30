Hathras Double Murder: Second Wife Conspired To Kill Retired Army Man

Police in Hathras have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal double murder of a retired Army man and his first wife, revealing a shocking conspiracy involving the man's second wife and her alleged lover driven by property motives.

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Key Points Two suspects, Sanjay and Chini Pyare, have been arrested in the double murder of retired Army man Shamsuddin and his first wife Sameena in Hathras.

Police allege Shamsuddin's second wife, Seema, conspired with her lover, Gaurav, to eliminate the couple for property and to live together.

The accused allegedly stole gold, silver jewellery, and cash after the killings, with some items recovered during the arrests.

Seven police teams, including forensic experts, were deployed, and CCTV footage from 350 cameras was examined to crack the case.

Authorities are currently searching for the alleged lover, Gaurav, and another associate, Udayveer, involved in the conspiracy.

Two people were arrested in the killing of a retired Army man and his first wife at their home here, officials on Wednesday said, claiming that the man's second wife had conspired with her alleged lover to eliminate the couple.

Shamsuddin, 62, and his first wife Sameena alias Saddo, 56, were allegedly hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of September 26 and 27 at their house in the Islamnagar locality of Sadabad Kotwali area, police said.

Investigation Progress And Arrests

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said seven police teams, including forensic experts and a dog squad, were formed to crack the case and investigators examined footage from around 350 CCTV cameras.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sanjay, son of Munshilal Baghel, a resident of Bhopal Kunj in Agra's Sikandra area, and Chini Pyare alias Ram Prakash, son of Chhotelal, a resident of Nagla Dayaram in Etah district's Jalesar area, police said.

The two were arrested near a closed roadside eatery on the Hathras-Agra road along with a motorcycle, on the basis of information received from an informer, they said.

"The accused took away gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables after the killings," Sinha said.

Police said the weapon allegedly used in the killings, a blue TVS Raider motorcycle, gold and silver jewellery and Rs 4,020 in cash were recovered from the arrested accused.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

According to Sinha, Shamsuddin, who had retired from the Army around 20 years ago, had married twice. He lived with his first wife Sameena, 56, while his second wife Seema, 35, lived separately with her three children. Shamsuddin and Sameena had no children, he said.

"Seema had a relationship with Gaurav and the two conspired to eliminate Shamsuddin and Sameena," the SP said.

Sinha said Seema allegedly wanted to live with Gaurav after her husband's death and also wanted to gain rights over the property.

"Gaurav had involved three of his associates in the crime and assured them that they would be given the jewellery and cash recovered after the murders," he said.

Ongoing Search For Accomplices

Police said they are searching for Gaurav, son of Lal Singh and a resident of Chopal Gali in Agra's Sikandra area, and Udayveer, son of Mohanlal and a resident of Nagla Sohanlal in the same police station area.

"Sanjay and Chini Pyare are history-sheeters of Agra," Sinha said.

The case was registered at Sadabad Kotwali on a complaint lodged by Shamsuddin's brother Sher Mohammad.