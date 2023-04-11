Hate speech case: Guj court reserves order on Kajal Hindustani's bail plea

A court in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Tuesday reserved its order on a bail plea filed by right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani in a case of her alleged "hate speech" on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town.

IMAGE: right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani. Photograph: Courtesy Kajal Hindustani on Twitter

The court of additional sessions judge R M Asodiya reserved its order on Hindustani's bail plea for April 13, additional public prosecutor Moham Gohel said.

The state government opposed the bail plea citing that the activist's speech on Ram Navami hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and subsequently led to the communal clash, Gohel said.

Hindustani had moved sessions court on Monday after a court of additional chief judicial magistrate rejected her bail and sent her to 14-day judicial custody after her surrender on April 9.

Hindustani's speech on Ram Navami festival on March 30 caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1.

The police lodged an FIR against her on April 2 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 A (deliberate or malicious act intending to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindustani, who identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, debater, social activist, and nationalist and a "proud Indian" on her Twitter bio and has over 92,000 followers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is a regular at events organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

She is known for her fiery speeches targeting the minority community, including the one she delivered at a 'Hindu Sammelan' organised by the VHP on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days, which led to clash and stone pelting between two communities on April 1.

The police have arrested 96 people and registered an FIR against 76 named persons and a mob of around 200 people under various IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (rash or negligent act to cause hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons).