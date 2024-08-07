News
Rediff.com  » News » Hasina to stay in Delhi 'for a little while', says her son

Hasina to stay in Delhi 'for a little while', says her son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: hem
August 07, 2024 16:01 IST
Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following mass protests against her government, is going to stay in Delhi “for a little while,” her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hasina, the 76-year-old Awami League leader, landed at an airbase near Delhi on Monday and later shifted to a safe location in Delhi under tight security.

She is accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

In a video interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Joy was asked about Hasina's reported plans to seek asylum in a third country.

“These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone,” Joy said.

 

Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation's Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, which has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock following the United Kingdom's hesitation to provide her refuge.

Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a member of the British Parliament.

Joy, who spoke on the current volatile situation in Bangladesh, was also asked if he has any plan to join politics when he laughed it off saying: “There is no such plan right now. This is the third time a coup d'état was staged against our family.”

All his family members, except Hasina, were already staying abroad for a long time and settled in their respective lives, he said and answered in negative to Sheikh Rehana and or any other family member's chance of joining politics.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: hem
 
