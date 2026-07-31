Hasina extradition request under review, Centre tells parliamentary panel

India's parliamentary committee is closely monitoring the government's examination of Bangladesh's extradition request for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India following political upheaval.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's parliamentary committee has acknowledged Bangladesh's extradition request for Sheikh Hasina.

The Indian government is currently examining the extradition request in accordance with applicable law.

India maintains a humanitarian tradition of offering refuge, guided by its civilisational ethos.

The government ensures no political activity is undertaken from Indian territory against other countries.

The committee has urged the Centre to provide updates on the consideration of the extradition matter.

A parliamentary committee has said that it has taken note of the Bangladesh government's "extradition request" following the pronouncement of a death sentence on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in absentia, and has urged the Centre to keep the panel apprised of its consideration of the matter.

In response, the Indian government has told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, that the extradition request is "being examined by the competent authorities" of the government in accordance with applicable law and established procedures.

"The recommendation is noted for compliance," the government has said.

The report, titled "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations contained in the Ninth Report of the Committee on the subject 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship'", was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

India's Humanitarian Stance On Political Asylum

The panel said it has noted that Hasina's stay in the country and India's approach in this regard is "guided by its civilisational ethos and humanitarian tradition of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat".

The Committee said it has also been informed that the government of India does not provide her with a "political platform or any space to undertake political activity from Indian territory".

The panel has noted that while extending such humanitarian consideration, India has strictly adhered to the principle that no political activity is directed against any other country from our territory.

The Committee has recommended that the government should "continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach, consistent with India's values and international responsibilities, while ensuring that such situations are managed with due sensitivity".

Bangladesh's Extradition Plea And Political Context

The panel has also taken note of the Bangladesh government's extradition request following the pronouncement of a death sentence on Hasina in absentia and urged the government to keep the Committee apprised of its consideration of the matter.

A new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, came to power in February following the parliamentary elections.

The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major downturn after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus had come to power following the collapse of the Hasina government in August 2024 in the face of a massive student-led agitation.

After the collapse of the Awami League government in August 2024, Hasina fled the country and, since then, has been staying in India.