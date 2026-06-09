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Delhi Police Nabs Hashim Baba Gang Shooter In Shastri Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 09, 2026 10:50 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Aamir alias Salim, a key shooter of the infamous Hashim Baba gang, after a dramatic encounter in Shastri Park, bringing a significant suspect in a 2024 double murder case to justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Aamir alias Salim, an alleged shooter from the notorious Hashim Baba gang, following a brief encounter in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area.
  • Aamir sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was wanted in connection with a sensational 2024 double murder case.
  • The accused was involved in the murder of Akash Sharma and Rishabh Sharma during Diwali celebrations on October 31, 2024, an incident captured on CCTV.
  • Police recovered a pistol, four live cartridges, and four empty cartridges from Aamir, who is linked to more than 14 criminal cases.

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged shooter of the Hashim Baba gang after a brief encounter in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Aamir alias Salim, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire on Monday night and was subsequently arrested. He was wanted in connection with a sensational double murder case in 2024, police said.

Details Of The Double Murder And Encounter

According to the Crime Branch, Aamir was wanted in the murder of Akash Sharma alias Chhotu and his nephew Rishabh Sharma, who were shot dead outside their house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area while celebrating Diwali on October 31, 2024. Police said Akash's son, Krish, had also suffered a gunshot injury in the attack. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage later circulated widely on social media.

 

Police laid a trap near the Metro Depot in Shastri Park late Monday night. At 10.48 pm, the suspect was spotted and asked to stop. However, upon finding himself surrounded, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police team, officials said. Head Constable Manoj retaliated in self-defence, following which the accused was overpowered and arrested, police said, adding the injured accused was taken to a hospital.

Police said a pistol, four live cartridges and four empty cartridges were recovered from his possession. According to investigators, Aamir was involved in more than 14 criminal cases, including serious offences. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in other crimes and to identify his associates.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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