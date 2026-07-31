Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has sparked widespread speculation about his potential exit from the party after updating his X bio to remove any mention of the BJP, instead identifying as a 'Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi'.

IMAGE: Shehzad Poonawalla. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, updated his X bio, omitting any mention of the BJP.

His new bio describes him as a 'Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi' and lists his religious and ideological affiliations.

The bio change has ignited speculation about his potential departure from the BJP.

Poonawalla had previously hinted at moving on from active politics.

No official confirmation or comment has been received from Poonawalla regarding the speculation.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday updated his X bio with no mention of the BJP in it, setting off speculation that he may have quit the party.

There was no official confirmation to this as Poonawalla could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

"Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi" -- Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio.

He also posted a screenshot of his updated bio on X.

This comes days after Poonawalla hinted his exit from the BJP, saying time has come to move on from active politics.

On Friday, he reposted videos in which he made those remarks in various interviews.