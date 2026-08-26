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Haryanvi singer-Youtuber Ankit Balyan shot dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 26, 2026 23:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Popular Haryanvi singer and Youtuber Ankit Balyan was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli, prompting a police investigation into the high-profile murder.

Ankit Balyan

IMAGE: Youtuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan. Photograph: Ankiit Baliyann on YouTube 

Key Points

  • Youtuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was fatally shot outside a gym in Shamli district.
  • Unidentified assailants on two motorcycles opened fire, killing Balyan on the spot.
  • Police have initiated an investigation, sending the body for post-mortem and forming teams to arrest the accused.
  • CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the attackers in the Ankit Balyan murder case.
  • Speculation links the killing to Balyan's potential participation in upcoming panchayat polls.

Youtuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Shamli district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area when Balyan was coming out of the gym, they said.

 

Police Launch Investigation Into Youtuber's Murder

Speculation was rife that Balyan was planning to contest upcoming panchayat polls, but there was no official confirmation from authorities or his associates immediately on it and if that could be the reason behind his killing.

Superintendent of Police M P Singh told reporters that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the shooting.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused," he said.

According to police, the assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened several rounds of fire at Balyan. He died on the spot.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, officials said.

Balyan was a Youtuber with over 3.66 lakh subscribers. He featured in his videos as a singer and performer with different collaborators. Several of his videos showed the use of guns, firearms and SUVs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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