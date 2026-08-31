Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan murder: 2 sharpshooters killed in encounter

Two suspected sharpshooters, wanted for the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead on August 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Photograph: Ankit Balyan on Instagram

Key Points Two suspected sharpshooters, Mohit and Sumit, involved in Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan's murder, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli.

Each accused carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and sustained fatal injuries during retaliatory police firing.

Ankit Balyan, a popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber, was fatally shot on August 26 outside a gym in Shamli.

The post-mortem report confirmed Balyan suffered five gunshot injuries, including two to the head.

Two suspected sharpshooters carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday, police said.

The two accused, identified as Mohit (22) and Sumit (24), both from Sonipat in Haryana, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road, according to a statement issued by the Shamli police.

The injured accused were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both dead during treatment, police said.

Details Of Ankit Balyan's Murder

Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6.45 pm on August 26 when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him.

He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Balyan emerging from the gym and walking towards his car when the incident happened.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, according to officials.