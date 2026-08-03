How Haryana Is Using Drones For Smart Governance

Haryana is revolutionising its governance by institutionalising advanced drone technology and AI-powered geospatial mapping to tackle illegal constructions, monitor mining, manage urban infrastructure, and combat pollution statewide.

Key Points Haryana is integrating drone technology and AI for comprehensive governance, enhancing surveillance and geospatial mapping across the state.

The AI-powered Change Detection Application identifies unauthorised constructions and encroachments using high-resolution drone imagery, with 800 sq km already mapped.

Drones are being used for scientific monitoring of mining activities, volumetric assessments of legacy waste sites, and tracking pollution hotspots in major drains.

Digital mapping of municipal assets in Gurugram, including road networks and manholes, aims to improve urban infrastructure management and emergency response.

Advanced technologies like DGPS, CORS network, and RGB drones ensure centimetre-level positional accuracy for various government applications.

Haryana to institutionalise drone technology as a core governance tool, deploying AI-powered surveillance and high-resolution geospatial mapping to detect illegal constructions, monitor mining, map civic infrastructure and track pollution statewide. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) here on Monday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi assessed progress on key technology initiatives. Rastogi also instructed officials to accelerate implementation to support evidence-based governance, regulatory enforcement and public service delivery.

AI-Powered Surveillance For Urban Planning

The meeting highlighted the AI-powered Change Detection Application, which automatically identifies unauthorised constructions and encroachments using high-resolution drone imagery. Nearly 800 sq km have been mapped across Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, and Yamunanagar, creating one of the state's largest urban geospatial databases for planning, monitoring and enforcement, an official statement said.

Rastogi also reviewed DRIISHYA's digital mapping of municipal assets in Gurugram. Commissioner and Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, J Ganesan informed the meeting that the project has digitised road networks, footpaths, central verges, and berms, and nearly 60,000 manholes and gully traps are being geo-referenced with centimetre-level accuracy. This digital inventory is expected to improve urban infrastructure management, maintenance planning, and emergency response.

Drones For Mining And Waste Management

During the review of monthly drone surveillance at Khanak Stone Mine, eight phases of drone surveys are complete and volumetric assessment reports for six phases have been prepared, the statement said. This initiative enables scientific monitoring of mining activities and accurate assessment of excavation volumes using advanced geospatial analytics.

The meeting also reviewed drone-based volumetric assessments of legacy waste sites under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, it said. Ganesan informed that surveys have been completed across 16 municipal councils, and reports have been submitted to authorities to support scientific remediation of waste dumps and improve landfill management.

Advanced Technology For Environmental Monitoring

Surveys, thermal imaging and videography of major drains for the Haryana State Pollution Control Board are also being undertaken. The initiative aims to identify illegal discharge points, monitor pollution hotspots, and support enforcement against environmental violations. Surveys of several major drains have already been completed, while work on the remaining stretches is in progress.

He said all projects use advanced technologies, including the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), the Survey of India's Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) network, high-resolution 'RGB drones', and specialised geospatial processing software. These tools enable centimetre-level positional accuracy for government applications.

The chief secretary said that integrating drone and geospatial technologies into governance will improve transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight and enable data-driven decision-making. He directed all departments to complete ongoing projects on schedule so drone-generated intelligence becomes a core part of Haryana's urban management, environmental monitoring, and public administration.

DRIISHYA CEO Phool Kumar Singh and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.