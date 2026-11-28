The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a sub-inspector, Pradeep Kumar, for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe to prevent harassment of a complainant's family during a case investigation.

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Key Points A Haryana Police sub-inspector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe.

The sub-inspector, Pradeep Kumar, was investigating a case at Dhauj police station and demanded money to avoid harassing the complainant's family.

The complainant alleged that Kumar had previously extorted Rs 28,000 from him in the same matter.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Kumar red-handed during a planned operation.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further questioning is underway.

Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a sub-inspector after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe for not harassing the complainant's family while investigating a case, an official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

According to the bureau, a case was registered against the complainant at the Dhauj police station, which was being investigated by sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar. It is alleged that Kumar demanded an additional bribe of Rs 25,000 in exchange for not harassing the complainant's other family members and keeping them out of the case.

The complainant alleged that the accused sub-inspector had previously extorted a bribe of Rs 28,000 from him in connection with the same matter.

Distressed by the persistent and escalating illegal demands, the victim lodged a complaint with the bureau.

According to the officials, after verifying the complaint's authenticity, the bureau's team devised a plan to catch the accused red-handed.

As per the plan, the moment the complainant handed over a bribe of Rs 25,000 to Kumar, the vigilance team, which was already lying in wait, raided the spot and caught him red-handed.

"A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further questioning is underway," Palwal ACB in-charge Rajkumar said.