Haryana Police's Special Task Force has made a significant breakthrough, seizing 371 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 70 lakh and arresting two individuals in Gurugram, disrupting a major inter-state drug smuggling operation.

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Key Points Haryana STF's central unit seized around 371 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, from a truck in Gurugram.

The interception occurred late Wednesday evening on Sohna-Ballabgarh Road near Sancholi village, based on a tip-off.

Two individuals, Sajjan and Ram Singh from Churu, Rajasthan, were arrested on the spot.

Preliminary interrogation revealed the consignment originated from Odisha and was intended for supply in Rajasthan.

Police are actively investigating to uncover the full smuggling network involved in this operation.

The central Unit of Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) seized around 371 kilograms of cannabis, worth around Rs 70 lakh, from a truck near a village here and arrested two alleged drug smugglers, an official said on Thursday.

STF Intercepts Drug Consignment

The STF intercepted the vehicle on Sohna-Ballabgarh Road in Sancholi village, located near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, late Wednesday evening based on a tip-off.

Two individuals -- Sajjan and Ram Singh, both residents of Churu in Rajasthan -- were arrested on the spot.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had brought the consignment from Odisha and intended to supply it in Rajasthan. The STF team is now working to uncover the links within the smuggling network, the official said.

Giving operational details, he said the STF's central unit received information that a large consignment of narcotics was being transported in a truck. Acting on the input, the team set up a checkpoint near Sancholi village late Wednesday evening and intercepted a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 371.680 kilograms of cannabis hidden in 19 sacks.

An FIR has been registered against Sajjan and Ram Singh at Sohna Sadar police station, the official said.

"We are questioning the accused to trace the entire chain from the supplier in Odisha to the network in Rajasthan that was to receive the delivery," said a senior police officer.