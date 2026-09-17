Haryana singer held for fake YouTuber murder claim to gain followers

A Haryana-based singer has been arrested for misleading investigators by posting a fake confession video on social media regarding the murder of Haryanvi YouTuber Ankit Balyan, a stunt he admitted was aimed at increasing his online following.

IMAGE: Haryanvi YouTuber Ankit Balyan. Photograph:Ankiit Baliyann on YouTube

Key Points Haryana singer Bhupendra Dhingra arrested for falsely claiming responsibility for YouTuber Ankit Balyan's murder.

Dhingra confessed to posting the misleading video via fake accounts to boost his social media following.

Police had already identified four alleged shooters; two were killed in a police encounter in Shamli.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of the two alleged shooters.

The murder of Ankit Balyan occurred on August 26, with police linking the shooters to an absconding gangster.

A Haryana-based singer has been arrested for allegedly misleading investigators by posting a video on fake social media accounts claiming responsibility for the murder of Haryanvi YouTuber Ankit Balyan, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police N P Singh said the accused, identified as Bhupendra Dhingra, was brought from Rajasthan's Bharatpur to Uttar Pradesh's Shamli and arrested under sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Singer's Motive Revealed

During interrogation, Dhingra admitted that he had posted a video claiming responsibility for Balyan's murder through fake accounts with the intention of increasing his following on social media, the SP said.

According to the police, Dhingra's followers on one of the accounts increased from 28 to around 7,500 after the misleading post was circulated.

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was leaving a gym and walking towards his car in Shamli on August 26, the police said.

A video subsequently surfaced on social media in which Dhingra claimed responsibility for the killing, creating confusion during the investigation.

Murder Investigation And Encounter

The police, however, said they were not misled by the video and identified four alleged shooters in the case.

Two of them, Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of the two alleged shooters.

District Magistrate Alok Yadav said the inquiry would be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar), Shamli. The people wishing to submit evidence or information in connection with the inquiry can appear before the SDM on October 14, he said.

According to the police, Mohit and Sumit, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each, were killed near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road after they allegedly opened fire while trying to flee.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

The post-mortem report of Balyan showed five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, they said.

The police had earlier claimed that interrogation of other accused revealed that the alleged shooters had been hired by absconding gangster Rahul, who is associated with the Gogi gang.

Three pistols and 26 cartridges were allegedly recovered from the two men, while two SWAT personnel were injured during the encounter, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the encounter will be examined as part of the magisterial inquiry, officials said.