Haryana shocker: Schoolgirl kidnapped, gang-raped inside car

Haryana shocker: Schoolgirl kidnapped, gang-raped inside car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 29, 2025 01:22 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four youths in their car in Faridabad, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The girl, a Class 8 student, was held hostage from 7 pm on October 26 to 4 am on October 27. The accused then left her near her house and fled from the spot in their vehicle, they added.

The girl's sister in the complaint alleged that her younger sister, on October 26, around 7 pm, had gone to the Sector 18 market, the police said.

 

When she did not return, her family launched a search but could not find her, the complainant further alleged.

"My sister arrived home around 4.30 am on October 27. She revealed that she had been kidnapped by four youths in a car the previous evening. They took her to a secluded area, drugged her, and raped her, the complainant told the police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against four unidentified youths under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Faridabad old police station on Tuesday, the police said.

"The victim is not fit for a statement yet. We are investigating and reviewing the CCTV cameras installed around the Sector 18 market. The accused will be arrested soon", station house officer Vishnu Mittar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
