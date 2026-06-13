How Haryana Police Rescued Kidnapped Boy In 11 Hours

Haryana Police demonstrated exceptional efficiency and coordination by rescuing a 12-year-old boy from Panipat within 11 hours of his kidnapping, leading to the arrest of three accused and foiling a Rs 1.50 crore ransom demand.

Key Points Haryana Police rescued a 12-year-old boy from Panipat within 11 hours of his kidnapping.

Three accused, including a woman, were arrested after a police encounter in Rohtak.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1.50 crore from the child's family.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini monitored the operation, which involved coordinated efforts across multiple police units.

Two accused were injured in retaliatory fire during their attempt to flee and ram a police vehicle.

Haryana Police rescued a 12-year-old boy within 11 hours of his alleged kidnapping from Panipat and arrested three accused, including a woman, officials said on Saturday.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1.50 crore from the child's family, police said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini personally monitored the operation through the night, receiving minute-by-minute updates on every development as it unfolded, an official statement said.

Swift Police Action And Rescue Operation

Panipat's Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh said the family had received information of the boy's kidnapping on Friday at 10.30 pm.

He said that given the seriousness of the situation, police teams across the district were immediately deployed, and the investigation was assigned to Crime Investigation Agency-2 of the police.

Police said they used technical and intelligence resources and maintained unrelenting pressure throughout the night.

During the investigation, the accused attempted to mislead the police into believing that the child had been taken to Uttar Pradesh, but after analysis and surveillance, the accused's actual location was traced to Rohtak, Singh said.

When the police team closed in on the criminals, they attempted to flee and rammed their vehicle into a police vehicle and opened fire on the team.

Acting with composure, the team first secured the child on Saturday at 9.30 am, and moved him to safety before pursuing the accused, the police officer said.

During the chase, two accused were injured in an alleged retaliatory fire, police said.

The three accused were later arrested after a police encounter, of which two were admitted to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak, they said, adding that a further investigation is underway.

DGP Praises Coordinated Efforts And Teamwork

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal congratulated the team on the operation's success, calling the child's safe recovery a shining example of the state police's alertness, technical proficiency, dedication, and professional excellence.

The DGP highlighted that the operation involved coordinated action by police units from Panipat, Rohtak, and other districts, along with the Crime Investigation Agency teams, the technical branch, and cyber and surveillance teams working in seamless tandem.

He announced a Rs 1 lakh cash reward and appreciation letters for all the officers and personnel involved in the operation.

"No one can evade the law. Haryana Police will deal with full force against those who commit crimes against children, women, and ordinary citizens, the DGp said.