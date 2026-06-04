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Gurugram Police Crackdown On Crime: Illegal Structures Demolished

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 20:38 IST

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Gurugram police have taken decisive action against organised crime by demolishing illegal structures belonging to notorious thieves Shahrukh and Arshad, who used the encroached government land as a base for their extensive criminal operations.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police demolished illegal structures belonging to two habitual offenders, Shahrukh and Arshad, in Sohna's Peer Colony.
  • The demolished structures were built on encroached government land and allegedly served as a base for criminal activities.
  • Shahrukh faces 34 theft cases, while Arshad has six theft cases and one NDPS case registered against him.
  • The operation was a joint effort by Crime Branch Sohna, Crime Branch Sector-43, Gurugram, and the administration to clear the illegally occupied land.

In a crackdown on criminal activities and criminals, the Gurugram police on Thursday demolished illegal structures belonging to two habitual offenders on government land in Peer Colony of Sohna town, officials said.

Police Target Illegal Structures Of Habitual Offenders

Police said the illegal constructions belonged to thieves, Shahrukh and Arshad, residents of the colony. Shahrukh has 34 theft cases against him in Gurugram, while Arshad has six theft cases and one NDPS case.

 

Police said based on credible intelligence, encroachments on government land in the colony were identified, and they were removed with the help of machinery. The accused had illegally occupied the government land and constructed a single-story house on it. They allegedly used this property as a base from where they carried out theft-related criminal activities.

The operation was conducted by the Crime Branch Sohna and the Crime Branch, Sector-43, Gurugram, in coordination with the administration. Under police supervision, all illegal structures belonging to the two thieves were removed, and the land was completely cleared. Law and order were maintained throughout the operation, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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