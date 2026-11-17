Haryana Police, in a significant breakthrough, have apprehended two main shooters involved in the recent Dhakla village murder case in Jhajjar, shedding light on a crime rooted in old personal enmity.

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Key Points The Rohtak STF and Jhajjar Police apprehended two main shooters in a murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar.

The accused, Sagar June alias Bholu and Pankaj, sustained leg injuries during the police operation and are admitted to Civil Hospital, Jhajjar.

The murder incident occurred on November 12 in Dhakla village, where assailants opened fire, killing Balram and injuring Vikas.

Investigation revealed the crime stemmed from an old personal enmity, leading to the joint operation during the intervening night of November 16 and 17.

Police will further investigate the conspiracy, involvement of others, and the criminal network behind the murder.

The Rohtak team of the Special Task Force and Jhajjar Police achieved a breakthrough in a murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar, apprehending two main shooters involved in the case, officials said.

During the police operation, both accused sustained injuries to their legs and have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Jhajjar, they said.

Details Of The Dhakla Village Murder

According to the police, on November 12, unidentified assailants forcibly entered the house of Vikas, a resident of Dhakla village, and opened indiscriminate fire.

Vikas and Balram, both residents of Dhakla village, sustained gunshot injuries in the incident. They were admitted to the hospital, where Balram succumbed to his injuries, while Vikas continued to receive medical treatment, they said.

A case was registered at Sadar Jhajjar Police Station on November 12 under various provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the STF Rohtak team initiated an investigation.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

During the investigation, it emerged that the crime stemmed from an old personal enmity. Based on technical inputs and other available evidence, the police identified the accused and intensified efforts to apprehend them, the police said.

As part of the operation, STF Rohtak and Jhajjar Police jointly conducted an operation during the intervening night of November 16 and 17.

The teams attempted to apprehend the two main shooters named in the case, Sagar June alias Bholu and Pankaj, both residents of Jhajjar, near Guda Flyover on Jhajjar Road. The accused were travelling in a Bolero vehicle bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

During interrogation, the police said they will probe the involvement of other persons in the crime, the conspiracy behind the murder and other aspects related to the criminal network. The role of other individuals involved in the case is also being thoroughly investigated.

Director General of Police, Haryana, Ajay Singhal, appreciated the teams of STF Rohtak and Jhajjar Police involved in the operation.