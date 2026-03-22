Haryana Minister Suggests Saini Contest Gurugram Election to Fulfill Ahirwal Wish

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh has requested Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to consider contesting the next election from Gurugram, aiming to fulfil the long-held aspiration of the Ahirwal region to have a chief minister from their area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh urges Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest the next election from Gurugram to fulfil the Ahirwal region's wish for a CM from the area.

Rao Narbir Singh highlights the unprecedented development in the Ahirwal region under BJP governments since 2014, including universities, medical colleges, and infrastructure projects.

Chief Minister Saini responds that a chief minister represents the entire state of Haryana, not just a single region, and works for equitable advancement.

Rao Inderjit Singh, another prominent BJP leader from the Ahir community, previously expressed the wish of the people for him to become chief minister.

The Ahirwal region, including Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh, seeks representation at the highest level of state government.

Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday made a suggestion to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest the next election from Gurugram to fulfil the Ahirwal region's wish to have a CM from the area.

"Fight one election from Gurugram district, so that we can also say the chief minister is from our district....Fight this (next) election from Gurugram this time. I could not become (the CM) and neither will party make me. But you fight election from Gurugram and at least the wish of Ahirwal will be fulfilled," Singh told Saini who was also present during the minister's address at an event.

Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, said the Ahirwal region, including Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendragarh, has seen unprecedented development from 2014 under BJP governments in Haryana.

"Universities, medical colleges, AIIMS, dedicated freight corridor, logistics hub, colleges, elevated roads and many other projects came. But one demand of our area remained pending, rather a wish.

"Our Ahirwal region has a wish -- Â not a demand. We ask that you fulfill it. From my younger days I have heard people say that Ahirwal ought to have a chief minister from the region," said Singh, who was addressing a public gathering in Gurugram district's Badshahpur.

Singh, the BJP legislator from Badshahpur, said Saini has fought four elections from Kurukshetra (when he became a MP in 2019), Karnal (assembly seat) and Ladwa (in Kurukshetra from where CM is a sitting MLA).

Referring to Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was the CM from 2014-2024, Singh said, "He was born in Rohtak district. He fought election from Karnal (as MLA). (After he became the CM) People of Karnal started saying the CM comes from their district".

"...Fight one election from Ahirwal, we will also say CM comes from our area," the minister told Saini.

Chief Minister's Response

Responding to Singh's remarks, Saini said a chief minister does not represent a single region, rather the entire state.

"I would like to state that, in the Bharatiya Janata Party, anyone who becomes the chief minister does not represent merely a single region; rather, he represents the entire state of Haryana and works to advance the entire state in an equitable manner," said Saini, addressing the gathering.

Ahir Community Leadership

Notably, Rao Narbir Singh and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh are two prominent BJP leaders of the Ahir community in the region.

Weeks before the Haryana Assembly polls in October 2024, Rao Inderjit Singh had told reporters that "it was the wish of the people" that he becomes the chief minister of the state.

Rao Inderjit Singh is the descendant of Ahir leader Rao Tula Ram and the son of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birender Singh. He is currently the MP from Gurugram and a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Rao Birender Singh was the second chief minister of Haryana for a brief period between March-November in 1967.