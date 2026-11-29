A property dispute in Haryana's Kakroli Hatti village tragically escalated into a double murder on Saturday, with a man allegedly killing his younger brother and sister-in-law.

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Key Points A man allegedly murdered his younger brother and sister-in-law in Kakroli Hatti village, Haryana, on Saturday.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute over property, according to preliminary investigations.

The accused, identified as Shamsher, attacked the victims, Surinder alias Sundar and Bhanwati Devi, with clubs and sticks on their farm.

Shamsher fled the scene after the incident and police teams have been formed to apprehend him.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are currently underway.

A man allegedly murdered his younger brother and his wife over a family dispute over property at a village in Haryana, a police officer said on Sunday, adding that teams have been formed to arrest him.

The incident took place on Saturday in Kakroli Hatti village. Shamsher allegedly attacked younger brother, Surinder alias Sundar, aged around 50, and his wife, Bhanwati Devi, with clubs and sticks.

Investigation Underway In Double Murder Case

The incident took place on their agricultural farm, SHO Badhra police station, Inspector Kuldeep Singh said over the phone.

"The accused Shamsher fled after the incident. He is on the run and efforts are on to nab him," the SHO said.

He said the incident came to light when neighbours found the bodies, after which the police were informed.

"As per preliminary investigations, the incident was a fallout of a family dispute over property. A case has been registered. Further investigations are on," he said.

He said both brothers lived with their families in separate houses in the fields.