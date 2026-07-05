Haryana gym owner murder: Two Bishnoi gang shooters killed in encounter

In a significant development, two alleged shooters linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang, wanted for a gym owner's murder, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two alleged shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

The deceased, Parvesh and Himanshu, were wanted for the murder of gym owner Kapil in Hansi on June 11.

A joint team of Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana's Special Task Force conducted the operation.

A police constable sustained a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire.

Both shooters had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

Two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a gym owner in Haryana's Hansi, were killed in an encounter with the police in Bahadurgarh, an official said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi police Special Cell and Haryana's Special Task Force.

Constable Ankit of the Special Cell sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the operation, the official said.

Details Of The Encounter

The police said the two shooters -- Parvesh and Himanshu -- opened fire at police teams in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Saturday night when they were intercepted on a tip off.

In retaliatory action by the police, they were injured and taken to hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

Both shooters were intercepted past midnight, deputy commissioner of police, Bahadurgarh, Mayank Mishra told PTI over phone on Sunday.

The two were wanted for the killing of gym owner Kapil on June 11 in Hansi. Kapil was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people when he was shot dead, the police had said.

A CCTV visual of the incident had gone viral over social media.

Police said during investigations of the case, it came to fore that the incident was carried out by Pravesh and Himanshu, both of whom carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their head.

According to police, Pravesh is a resident of Tibba Danasher in Hisar while Himanshu is a resident of village Jakhod Khera, also in Hisar. The two were also named accused in a case registered by the Special Cell.