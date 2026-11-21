Haryana police successfully apprehended Pradeep, an accused in multiple extortion cases, in Hisar following a dramatic police encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb organised crime in the region.

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Key Points An accused named Pradeep, wanted in multiple extortion cases across Haryana, was arrested in Hisar on Saturday after a police encounter.

Pradeep sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during a brief exchange of fire with the police, who recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and a live cartridge.

He was wanted for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 crore ransom from a school owner in Rohtak last month, firing shots at the school's signage on November 9 when the demand was not met.

Pradeep also made similar extortion demands from a village sarpanch in Karnal, firing shots at the village's entrance signage upon non-payment.

A case of fraud and forgery was previously registered against Pradeep at the Hisar City police station on April 4, 2022.

An accused wanted in multiple extortion cases in Haryana was arrested in Hisar after a police encounter, officials said on Saturday.

Police Encounter And Arrest In Hisar

Pradeep was nabbed by the police after a brief exchange of fire, in which the former sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, police said, adding that an illegal .32-bore pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

According to an official statement, the accused was in Hisar with the intent of committing a crime. Police received a tip-off about his presence in the area and arrived at the scene to apprehend him. The accused opened fire on the police team, prompting the officers to return fire in self-defence.

Extortion Cases And Criminal History

Investigations revealed that Pradeep was wanted in connection with extortion cases in Rohtak and Karnal. In Rohtak, the accused and his accomplice had last month allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from a man who runs a school, threatening to kill him if the demand was not met. When the ransom was not paid, the accused fired shots at the school's signage on November 9, according to the police.

In Karnal too, he made a similar demand from a village sarpanch. Upon the failure to pay the ransom, they fired shots at the village's entrance signage.

According to the police, a case involving fraud and forgery was also registered against Pradeep at the Hisar City police station on April 4, 2022.