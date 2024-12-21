News
Haryana engineer held on digital arrest for 6 days, duped of Rs 3.46 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 21, 2024 11:46 IST
A mechanical engineer was put under digital arrest for six days by cyber fraudsters and duped of Rs 3.46 lakh, the police said in Faridabad on Friday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the victim, the cyber thugs forced him to lock himself in a room in his house and monitored his activities through his mobile camera.

Mohit, who is a mechanical engineer in a factory located on Ballabgarh-Tigaon Road claimed that on December 6 morning, he got a call from an unknown number, the police said.

 

The caller identified himself as an employee of a courier company and said that a parcel, containing drugs, some passports, a laptop, USD 5,000, bank documents and other items, in his name had been intercepted at Delhi Airport, they said.

When the victim denied any involvement in this, the fraudster told him that his Aadhar card had been used to send the parcel, they said.

Following this, the accused transferred the call to his accomplice who claimed to be from the cyber cell and asked Mohit to testify in the court, they said.

"The accused took me to a video conference in which there were some people who looked like Delhi Police personnel. They accused me of money laundering and asked for my bank statements and other information, the complainant said.

They then asked him to immediately reach his home in Sector 55 and stay alone in a room, the police said.

"I used to keep the camera on by keeping my mobile phone turned on day and night. The accused took all the information related to my bank and said that all my money would go to a dummy account of the RBI, Mohit claimed.

On December 12, the accused forgot to switch off their mics and started talking to each other. I got suspicious of their words and immediately disconnected the call and moved to the police, he said in his complaint.

A senior cyber police officer said that an FIR has been registered and they are investigating the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
