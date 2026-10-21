Congress Accuses Haryana BJP Of Two Years Of Misgovernance

The Haryana Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government's two-year rule, alleging a period marked by unfulfilled promises, escalating crime, and pervasive corruption across the state.

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Key Points The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Haryana of two years of misgovernance, broken promises, and anti-people policies.

Senior Congress leaders highlighted issues such as rising crime, unemployment, corruption, deteriorating public services, and difficulties faced by farmers and traders.

Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh demanded a factual account of election promises and an impartial investigation into electoral roll irregularities.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Kumari Selja echoed concerns, calling for concrete results and transparency on financial assistance, employment, and MSP for farmers.

The Congress urged the BJP government to release a white paper detailing the status of every commitment, budget spent, and beneficiaries.

The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP government's two years in Haryana were riddled with promises never fulfilled, a spike in crime, and mounting corruption.

The BJP government in Haryana completed two years of its third consecutive term on Saturday.

The state Congress on Monday said it will expose the two years of "misgovernance, broken promises and anti-people policies."

Congress Leaders Speak Out

On Wednesday, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh spoke to reporters in Sirsa, Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed the media in Delhi, while Congress MP Kumari Selja spoke to reporters in Chandigarh - all lambasting the BJP-led Haryana government.

Rao Narender Singh said that instead of merely making claims, the government must present a factual account of its election promises before the people.

Even after two years of the present dispensation, people in the state continue to grapple with crime, unemployment, corruption and deteriorating public services.

"During the Assembly elections, the BJP made major promises to every section of society. The government must now clarify how many promises have been fulfilled, how many are under implementation, and what timelines have been set for completing the remaining commitments," he said.

Concerns Over Public Safety And Economy

Rao also flagged extortion demands and gun violence against traders.

"When traders are forced to operate in an atmosphere of fear and ordinary citizens worry about their safety, the government must not evade responsibility. Instead, it must demonstrate concrete action and results," he said.

Rao said farmers are facing difficulties with procurement of paddy and bajra and mismanagement in mandis, and there have been delays in crop payments.

He said that in a state like Haryana, known for its agricultural heritage, sporting achievements and proud tradition of military service, young people deserve stable employment and a secure future.

Demands For Accountability And Transparency

Rao also demanded an impartial investigation into allegations of theft and irregularities in electoral rolls.

The BJP government must release a white paper on its two years in office, specifying the current status of every commitment, the amount spent, the number of beneficiaries and the timeline for completing pending work, the state Congress chief said.

"The government must move beyond publicity and political rhetoric and answer the people's questions," he added.

Hooda echoed his party colleague's concerns with the administration.

The government must account for its election promises and actual performance, he said, and insisted that announcements alone are not enough and people need concrete results.

The government must provide clear answers on crop procurement, employment for youth, the condition of public institutions, and financial and administrative transparency in the state, Hooda said.

Selja, the Congress' Sirsa MP and a former Union minister, said the actual status of election promises relating to financial assistance for women, free medical treatment, employment, housing, minimum support price for farmers, social security and education must be made public.

The government should release details of the number of beneficiaries, budget allocations and progress achieved under each commitment, she said.