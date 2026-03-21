Haryana Congress issues notice to 5th MLA over RS cross-voting

The Haryana Congress is facing further turmoil as it issues a show-cause notice to a fifth MLA for alleged cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, highlighting deep divisions within the party.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The MLA is accused of deliberately not voting for the Congress candidate, leading to allegations of anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

Jarnail Singh denies the allegations, claiming loyalty to the party and asserting he followed procedure during the vote.

The cross-voting incident highlights internal divisions within the Haryana Congress, despite efforts to prevent it by moving MLAs to a resort before the election.

The BJP won one Rajya Sabha seat, while the Congress secured the other in a close contest, amidst controversy over invalid votes and cross-voting allegations.

The Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to its fifth MLA from Haryana for alleged cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

The party had earlier issued similar notices to four other legislators in the state.

The notice was served to Jarnail Singh, the MLA from Ratia, by Dharampal Malik, the chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Haryana Congress.

Rohit Jain, member secretary of the committee, confirmed the development, stating the action was taken regarding Singh' conduct during the polls.

Singh has however, denied the allegations and described himself as a "disciplined soldier" of the party.

Earlier, the official notice cited "anti-party activities", alleging that during the election held on March 16, 2026, Jarnail Singh cast his vote in a manner contrary to the prescribed procedure and the official direction, resulting in the cancellation/invalidity of his vote.

A modified notice issued Friday evening further alleged that Singh deliberately did not vote in favour of Congress' official candidate and instead supported another candidate.

"In continuation of earlier notice it is hereby informed that it has been brought to the notice of the party leadership that in biennial election to the Rajya Sabha (Haryana), you did not cast your vote in favour of the INC (Congress) official candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh whose name was at serial number one on the ballot paper and casted vote in favour of another candidate," the notice reads.

The party stated that this act appeared to be a "deliberate deviation intended to defeat the party's official candidate and constitutes a serious breach of party discipline".

"Such conduct amounts to anti-party activities and undermines the unity, integrity and ideological commitments of the party. It is also in clear violation of the party position, rules and established norms," it said in the notice.

Singh has been asked to respond within seven days to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Speaking to reporters in Fatehabad, Jarnail Singh claimed the move was an attempt to defame him and asserted that he had shown his marked ballot to the authorised party agent, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as per procedure.

"I am feeling very sad at the allegations being levelled against me. I am heartbroken. I have been very loyal to the party and Hooda sahab, but today I have been given this reward," Singh said.

However, during the interaction, Singh praised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a BJP leader. He noted that many opposition MLAs approach the chief minister to ensure work is completed in their constituencies.

"The chief minister is a very good person, he listens to all very patiently. If any MLA invites him, the CM visits their house," Singh added, noting that he even praised the chief minister for wearing turban, including while presenting the state budget.

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was held on Monday.

The BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably, while the Congress candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, secured the second seat in a close contest against Independent candidate Satish Nandal.

Of the five votes declared invalid by the Returning Officer, four were reportedly cast by Congress legislators.

On Wednesday, the party had named the four legislators, including Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas and Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil, suspected of defying the official line.

Shalli Chaudhary and Renu Bala denied the allegations on Thursday, stating that their names were being dragged into the controversy unnecessarily.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had maintained that five party MLAs had cross-voted and that the Congress high command has been apprised of the situation.

"These MLAs did not betray the party or me, but the people who elected them," Hooda, the leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, had said.

In an effort to prevent being influenced, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a heavily guarded resort in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polls. The MLAs returned to Chandigarh only on Monday morning, to cast their votes. While the party secured a seat, the cross-voting episode exposed internal rifts and factionalism within the Haryana unit.