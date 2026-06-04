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Gangsters Arrested After Dramatic Police Chase In Panchkula Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 13:36 IST

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In a dramatic turn of events, two alleged members of the notorious Rohit Godara gang were arrested in Panchkula after shooting a club owner and engaging in a police chase, with authorities now probing a potential extortion link.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rattan Lubana, a club owner and brother of a local BJP leader in Panchkula, was seriously injured in a shooting incident.
  • Two suspected members of the notorious gangster Rohit Godara's gang were arrested after a dramatic police chase and exchange of fire.
  • The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the retaliatory police firing and are currently hospitalised.
  • Police are investigating a potential extortion angle, as an audio message purportedly linked to Rohit Godara surfaced after the incident.

Two shooters of a gang shot at a club owner in Haryana's Panchkula, seriously injuring him, and tried to flee but police caught them after an exchange of fire, officials said Thursday.

Rattan Lubana, the brother of a local BJP leader in Panchkula, was the target of the attack late Wednesday night and the two shooters are suspected to be members of notorious gangster Rohit Godara's gang.

 

The police said another man present at the spot also sustained injuries in the firing.

Lubana, who owns a club in Panchkula, was coming out from another restaurant when he was fired at.

CCTV footage of the firing has surfaced online. Police are looking at the possibility of an extortion angle after they found an audio message purportedly linked to Godara circulating.

Dramatic Police Chase And Arrest

After the incident, the two bike-borne accused fled towards the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway, but police chased and intercepted them near the Mattawala flyover.

The accused opened fire at the cops during the chase and, in retaliatory fire, the duo sustained bullet injuries in the leg and were arrested and taken to hospital.

The police said both accused are residents of Punjab and are suspected to be associated with gangster Rohit Godara's gang.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Shrishti Gupta said, "Rattan Lubana was the actual target of the accused, while another person was injured after being caught in the firing."

She said Lubana is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali, while the two accused and the other injured person are admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh.

Extortion Angle Under Investigation

The police said the case is being investigated from various angles, including the possibility of an extortion-related threat.

An audio message purportedly linked to gangster Rohit Godara also surfaced after the incident. Police said its authenticity is being verified.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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