A Class 9 student in Palwal tragically died by suicide following alleged corporal punishment and humiliation by his school principal, prompting police to register an FIR and launch a search for the accused.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 15-year-old Class 9 student, Divesh, allegedly died by suicide at his Palwal residence.

His father claims the suicide was due to corporal punishment and humiliation by the school principal, Sonu Gupta, on Saturday.

The principal allegedly thrashed Divesh, threatened him, and humiliated his mother at school.

An FIR has been registered against Principal Sonu Gupta at Palwal City police station, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

A Class 9 student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Haryana's Palwal over alleged corporal punishment at the hands of his school principal, police said on Sunday.

Principal Booked After Father's Complaint

Following a complaint by the deceased's father, an FIR was registered against the school principal at the Palwal City police station, and efforts are underway to arrest him, they said.

According to the complainant Lakhan, his elder son -- 15-year-old Divesh -- was a Class 9 student at a private school in Kalra Colony area, while his younger son, Gaurav, is in Class 8 at the same school.

The father claimed the school principal, Sonu Gupta, had harboured a grudge against the children for a long time.

Allegations Of Corporal Punishment And Humiliation

"On Saturday, Divesh had an argument with a classmate over some issue. Following this, principal Sonu Gupta thrashed Divesh in front of other students and threatened to ruin his life and subject him to public humiliation.

"My wife Sandhya was also called to the school and humiliated," the complaint read.

Subsequently, Divesh was allegedly sent home with his mother, while his brother Gaurav was held back and threatened, the complainant said.

"Deeply distressed by the mental anguish and persistent harassment, my son Divesh, upon reaching home, hanged himself in an upstairs room," the complaint read.

When he did not come downstairs for a long time, Gaurav went upstairs to check on him and found him hanging by the neck from a ceiling fan through the space above the door.

Family members rushed the boy to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"A case has been registered. The body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused," Palwal City Station House Officer Praveen Kumar said.