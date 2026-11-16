How Haryana ATS Uncovered International Narco-Terror Network

Haryana ATS has made two more arrests, Balwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, in connection with an international narco-terror network case that emerged from a Panchkula club firing incident, highlighting the growing threat of cross-border criminal operations.

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Key Points Haryana ATS arrested Balwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh on November 14, increasing the total arrests in the narco-terror network case to nine.

The investigation began after a club firing incident in Panchkula on September 13, which led to the unearthing of an international narco-terror network.

Handlers operating from abroad, particularly the US, are suspected of coordinating the network, providing logistics for narcotics and weapons transported via drones.

Police recovered vehicles, illegal pistols, heroin, and cash-counting machines during earlier arrests, providing crucial leads.

The ATS is actively investigating the supply chain, financial trails, and international contacts of the accused to dismantle the network.

Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two wanted accused in connection with an international narco-terror network case linked to the Panchkula club firing incident in September, police said on Monday.

The accused were arrested on November 14. They have been identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Chhanku, a resident of Lakha Singh Wala Hithar village, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Dhani Jala Lakhe Ke Hithar village, Fazilka District, Punjab.

With their arrest, the total number of accused arrested in this case has increased to nine, police said.

On September 22, the Haryana ATS arrested seven accused belonging to Punjab.

Key Arrests In Narco-Terror Probe

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police, ATS, Kuldeep Singh said both accused had been evading arrest by changing their identities and locations.

While Balwinder Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, Sukhwinder had a bounty of Rs 10,000.

Kuldeep Singh said that both were produced before the court, which granted five days of police remand.

The accused are being interrogated to ascertain their role in the network, identify other associates, trace the sources of weapons and narcotics supply, and uncover details of the operation of the criminal network, he said.

The police are also trying to catch other members of the network based on the information provided during the interrogation, he added.

Unearthing The International Network

The role of the narco-terror network came to light when the police were investigating the firing incident at a club in Panchkula Sector-11 on September 13, in which a 22-year-old woman was injured.

The firing unfolded after an altercation at the club. Five youths arrived at the club in two separate vehicles. While consuming liquor at the club, they got into an argument, following which one of the accused took out a pistol from the vehicle and fired two rounds, injuring a young woman, who was immediately admitted to hospital.

What began as a probe into the club shootout led the investigators to unearth a major narco-terror network with international connections, following which the ATS was roped in to investigate the case.

The ATS teams worked on technical evidence, intelligence inputs and sustained investigative efforts to establish various links of the network, police said.

Cross-Border Operations And Recoveries

According to Haryana Police, during the investigation, it emerged that some handlers operating from abroad, particularly the US, were coordinating activities through their local contacts.

Members associated with the network were provided accommodation, vehicles and financial assistance. These handlers were being used to transport consignments of narcotics and weapons, allegedly sent across the border through drones, to designated locations.

Kulwinder Singh said the ATS is investigating the role of these arrested individuals, examining the channels through which they were provided financial assistance and other resources, and identifying the individuals who are running this narco network.

He further said that during the arrest of seven accused earlier, the police recovered three vehicles, including one XUV-500, one Scorpio and one Hyundai i20. In addition, one motorcycle, two illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, 529 grams of heroin and three cash-counting machines used for counting drug money were also recovered.

These recoveries have provided important leads in the investigation and brought several crucial aspects of the network's activities to light, the ATS officer said.

Ongoing Investigation And Future Steps

He further said the scope of the investigation is being continuously expanded. "ATS teams are thoroughly investigating the entire supply chain, financial trail, sources of weapons and narcotics, and the contacts of the accused with handlers operating from abroad," the officer said.

"Analysis of the mobile phones and other technical evidence of the accused is also underway to identify other members of the network and establish their respective roles," he added.