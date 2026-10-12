Haryana Police Officer Caught Red-Handed In Bribery Case

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Nuh district on Monday for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to remove names from an ongoing case, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Haryana was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe.

ASI Ashok, posted in Nuh district, was caught accepting Rs 20,000.

The bribe was demanded to remove a complainant and his wife's names from an ongoing case.

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) laid a trap to apprehend the accused.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities in Haryana have arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted in Nuh district, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Monday, officials said.

Bribery Allegations Against Police Officer

According to Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), a complainant had reported that ASI Ashok, posted at Akeda police station, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for removing the names of the complainant and his wife from an ongoing case.

Acting on the complaint, a team from SV & ACB, Gurugram, led by Inspector Sant Ram, laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI on Monday while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000, they added.

"A case has been registered at the SV & ACB Police Station, Gurugram, under Sections 7, 7A, and 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. We are questioning the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway", the officials said.