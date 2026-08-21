Harsimrat hints at SAD-BJP alliance ahead of Punjab polls

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has reignited speculation about a potential re-alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, hinting at future "agreements" aimed at fostering development and progress in Punjab.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Harsimrat Kaur Badal's cryptic remarks suggest a potential re-alliance between SAD and BJP for Punjab's development.

Sukhbir Singh Badal's recent meeting with PM Modi initially sparked these re-alliance speculations.

The SAD had previously exited the NDA in September 2020 due to disagreements over farm laws.

Despite the buzz, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had earlier ruled out an immediate alliance, stating BJP's focus on the people of Punjab.

Both parties have historically contested Punjab elections together, with a defined seat-sharing arrangement.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday stoked fresh speculations about a re-alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party by expressing a cryptic wish for 'agreements' that carried progress to Punjab from Delhi.

The MP made the remarks while addressing a party conference here, held to commemorate the 41st martyrdom anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

"May Guru Sahib bless. It is not my duty to speak, so I am holding back my tongue. You will come to know yourself.

"May God bless and may people give us strength. Such agreements, by way of which works related to development and progress used to be carried out from Delhi and once again, the foundation of that development and progress is laid in Punjab which benefits people of Punjab and Punjab," she said.

Re-alliance Speculation Intensifies

Early this month, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in the Parliament House, which ignited speculation about the possibility of the regional party joining hands with the BJP again.

The SAD parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

BJP's Stance And Past Alliances

A buzz of a patch-up ahead of Punjab Assembly polls next year notwithstanding, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 10 ruled out the possibility.

He said his party's alliance is with the people of Punjab.

In recent months, many Punjab BJP leaders have been saying that they are preparing to fight all 117 assembly seats in the polls early next year.

In March at the Moga rally, Union Minister Amit Shah said the BJP will form its own government in the state.

In June, Badal said his aim was to strengthen the party and there was nothing about the tie-up when asked about any possibility of an alliance with the BJP.

Historical Context and Election Performance

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP won two seats and the SAD could register victories in three assembly segments out of a total 117-member Assembly.

Earlier, Harsimrat Kaur was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank.

Before the end of the alliance, both Akalis and BJP used to fight together. As per the previous pact in the assembly polls, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats.

In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP remaining three.