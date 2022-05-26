News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in over seating row

Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in over seating row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2022 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday left the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, expressing unhappiness over seating arrangement for the dignitaries.

IMAGE: Harsh Vardhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vardhan was seen leaving the venue, saying, "I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena ji that this is the arrangement," in a video that went viral on social media.

"They have not provided any seat for even Parliament members," he was heard saying when asked what had happened.

 

Saxena who addressed the media persons after taking oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, did not comment when asked about Vardhan leaving the swearing-in ceremony.

Vardhan who is a former Union health minister and represents the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency was not immediately available for his comments.

All the Members of Parliament from Delhi including seven Lok Sabha MPs of BJP were invited in the ceremony.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the issue.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present in the ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why did Harsh Vardhan write that obnoxious letter?
Why did Harsh Vardhan write that obnoxious letter?
Ask Cong to follow your advice: Vardhan to Manmohan
Ask Cong to follow your advice: Vardhan to Manmohan
Harsh Vardhan, Manish Tewari spar over nod to Covaxin
Harsh Vardhan, Manish Tewari spar over nod to Covaxin
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Sensex halts 3-day decline, rebounds over 500 points
Sensex halts 3-day decline, rebounds over 500 points
French Open PIX: Jeanjean stuns Pliskova in Round 2
French Open PIX: Jeanjean stuns Pliskova in Round 2
Malaika, Ranveer, Kajol PARTY with Karan Johar
Malaika, Ranveer, Kajol PARTY with Karan Johar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Vardhan on what caused Covid second wave

Vardhan on what caused Covid second wave

Good Luck has always been Harsh Vardhan's ally

Good Luck has always been Harsh Vardhan's ally

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances