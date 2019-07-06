News
Harry, Meghan hold private christening for baby Archie

Harry, Meghan hold private christening for baby Archie

July 06, 2019 18:40 IST

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, held a private ceremony in Windsor Castle on Saturday for the christening of their two-month-old son.

IMAGE: Archie in his father Prince Harry's arms. The image was taken on Father's Day to mark the moment. Photograph: @sussexroyal/Instagram

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on May 6, was baptised in front of close family and friends in a private chapel at the Castle in keeping with the royal couple's decision to not hold a public ceremony.

 

In a break from royal tradition, they have also chosen not to disclose the names of Archie's godparents.

In line with their preference for privacy, no press photographers will have access to the event and fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took the couple's wedding photos, will capture the christening ceremony.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are among some of the guests. Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton will also join in as the baby's uncle and aunt.

Queen Elizabeth II is not attending her great grandson's christening due to a prior engagement and will be spending time at her Sandringham estate with husband Prince Philip.

In keeping with some royal traditions, Archie –- seventh in line to the British throne -– will wear a handmade replica of the royal christening robe which was made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter.

The robe, which has been worn by royal infants on the occasion of their christening for the last 11 years, was made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the British monarch.

An ornate Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, will also be used -– as will water from the River Jordan.

