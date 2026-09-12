Harish Rawat quits Cong posts after cash, jewellery seized from aide

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has announced his resignation from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered significant cash and luxury items from his personal assistant's residence.

IMAGE: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat. Photograph: @harishrawatcmuk

Key Points Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat resigned from all party positions.

The resignation follows an ED raid on his personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena.

ED seized Rs 32 lakh in cash and luxury wristwatches from Jeena's premises.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday announced his decision to step down from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and jewellery from his personal assistant's house.

A dozen luxury wristwatches and Rs 32 lakh in cash were seized from the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena during the ED raids undertaken on Thursday.

Jeena is currently serving as a personal assistant (PA) to Rawat and had earlier served as officer on special duty (OSD) during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister during 2014-17.