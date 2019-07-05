News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Haren Pandya murder case: SC convicts 12 people

Haren Pandya murder case: SC convicts 12 people

July 05, 2019 12:34 IST

The Supreme Court convicted 12 persons on Friday for killing former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed the appeals of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Gujarat government challenging the high court order by which the convicts were absolved of murder charges in the case.

 

The apex court, however, dismissed a PIL filed by NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, seeking a court-monitored fresh probe in the Pandya murder case.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on CPIL for filing the PIL and said no further petition would be entertained in the case.

The Gujarat high court, while acquitting the 12 persons of the charges of murder, had upheld the trial court's decision that convicted them for criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The trial court had awarded punishment ranging from five years to life imprisonment to the convicts.

Pandya was the home minister in the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government. He was shot dead on March 26, 2003 near Law Garden in Ahmedabad during morning walk.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

9 get life imprisonment for Haren Pandya's murder

Gujarat ex-home minister Haren Pandya shot dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use