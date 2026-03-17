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Hardeep Puri's daughter moves HC over Epstein links; seeks Rs 10 cr damages

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 17, 2026 01:08 IST

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Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, is fighting back against defamatory online claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein by filing a lawsuit seeking damages and the removal of the false content.

IMAGE: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The lawsuit seeks the removal of the allegedly false and defamatory content.
  • Puri claims a coordinated online campaign is targeting her due to her father's position.
  • She asserts she has no connection to Epstein and that the allegations are baseless.
  • The lawsuit alleges the dissemination of false information across various social media platforms.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter has moved the Delhi high court for the removal of "false" and "defamatory" social media content linking her to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit by Himayani Puri is likely to be heard in the high court this week.

 

In her lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore as damages and an order to restrain several entities from disseminating defamatory content, Himayani Puri said there was a "coordinated and malicious online campaign" to link her to Epstein and his crimes.

She also sought an unconditional apology and retraction from the defendant entities.

"Commencing on or around 22.02.2026, a series of false, misleading and defamatory posts, articles, videos and digital material were published, disseminated and amplified across social media and intermediary platforms including inter alia X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, digital news portals and other web-based publications," the plea said.

Denial of allegations

Himayani Puri asserted that she is an accomplished finance and investment professional, who is being targeted solely because she is Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri's daughter.

According to her lawsuit, the defendants disseminated "baseless imputations" that Himayani Puri maintained direct or indirect business, financial or personal network links with Epstein.

The allegations are entirely false, malicious and devoid of factual foundation, the plea said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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