Harassed Bengaluru woman posts ordeal online, police arrest accused

Bengaluru police have swiftly arrested a man accused of sexually harassing a woman, following her brave decision to share her ordeal and a video on Instagram, highlighting the power of social media in addressing public safety concerns.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman waiting for a cab.

The incident gained attention after the victim shared her experience and a video on Instagram.

The woman confronted the accused and recorded him, leading to his identification.

The victim highlighted the importance of not normalising such behaviour and speaking up against harassment.

An FIR has been registered, and the accused is now in police custody.

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while she was waiting for her cab by the roadside here, police said on July 28, Tuesday.

An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

Social Media Activism Leads To Swift Police Action

The matter came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on Instagram on July 27, alleging that a scooter rider approached her, made inappropriate remarks and offered her money in exchange for sexual favours, the police said.

According to the police, the woman was waiting for a cab in Ramamurthy Nagar when the accused allegedly targeted her with obscene language.

The victim confronted the man and began recording his behaviour on her mobile phone.

When she warned him that she would contact the police, he eventually left. She later posted the video of the accused on Instagram to help identify him.

"As a woman, I should be able to wait for my cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. His words were intimidating, disrespectful, and made me fear for my safety," she wrote in her post.

The complainant said such behaviour should not be normalised or ignored and urged law enforcement authorities to identify the accused and take appropriate action.

She also appealed to the public to speak up against harassment in public spaces.

Following the viral post and complaint, the police tracked down the suspect. A senior police officer said, "We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused."