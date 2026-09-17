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Happy 76th, Modi,ji!

By REDIFF NEWS September 17, 2026 21:35 IST 3 Minutes Read
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From a milk abhishek and aarti in Patna and Vadnagar to blood donation camps in Delhi, sand art tributes in Puri and Agartala, and havan pujas in Jammu, BJP leaders and others nationwide honoured the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with prayers, service drives and tributes.

BJP workers perform milk abhishek on PM Modi photo, Patna

IMAGE: BJP workers perform a milk abhishek on a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 76th birthday at Kali Ghat in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

BJP workers light earthen lamps for PM Modi's birthday, Patna

IMAGE: BJP workers light earthen lamps in front of a photo of Modi at Kali Ghat in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Amit Shah performs aarti at Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs aarti at Sharmishtha lake in Vadnagar along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

 

Nirmala Sitharaman at Bharat Vann inauguration, New Delhi

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inauguration of Bharat Vann at Lodhi Colony Park in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rekha Gupta holds Gadas at Khatu Shyam Mandir, New Delhi

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others hold maces during her visit to Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

 

Tarun Chugh offers prayers at Golden Temple, Amritsar

IMAGE: BJP MP Tarun Chugh offers prayers at the Golden Temple. Photograph: @tarunchughbjp X/ANI Photo

 

Manoj Sinha celebrates with children's homes, Srinagar

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrates Modi's 76th birthday with children of the Palaash and Pareesha children's homes in Srinagar. Photograph: @manojsinha_ X/ANI Photo

 

Samik Bhattacharya poses with PM Modi statue, Kolkata

IMAGE: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya poses for a photograph with a statue of Modi at the party office in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Nitin Nabin donates blood on Sewa Diwas, New Delhi

IMAGE: BJP national President Nitin Nabin donates blood at a blood donation camp at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Dharmendra Pradhan distributes food at Anganwadi Centre, Sambalpur

IMAGE: BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan distributes food to a school child at an anganwadi in Sambalpur. Photograph: @dpradhanbjp X/ANI Photo

 

Attendee shows birthday wish for PM Modi at SEMICON India 2026

IMAGE: An attendee shows a birthday message for the PM at the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Students hold lotus flowers for PM Modi's birthday, Surat

IMAGE: Students of the Gyanganga Vidyalaya in Surat hold lotus flowers as part of the birthday celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sand artist Krishna Debnath's PM Modi sculpture, Agartala

IMAGE: Sand artist Krishna Debnath gives final touches to a sand art sculpture in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand sculpture for PM Modi, Puri

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Puri beach. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

 

Blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi

IMAGE: A medical professional from the Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi collects blood from a donor during a blood donation camp at the Thyagaraj stadium. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BJP youth wing performs havan for PM Modi's birthday, Patna

IMAGE: BJP youth wing members perform a havan at a temple in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ved Temple School staff and students perform havan puja, Jammu

IMAGE: Ved Temple school students and staff perform a havan puja in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ved Temple School students perform havan puja, Jammu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ved Temple School children show PM Modi photos, Jammu

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Seva Yatra flagged off by Amit Shah, Vadnagar

IMAGE: Amit Shah flags off the Seva Yatra in Vadnagar. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 

 

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