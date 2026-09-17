Happy 76th, Modi,ji!

From a milk abhishek and aarti in Patna and Vadnagar to blood donation camps in Delhi, sand art tributes in Puri and Agartala, and havan pujas in Jammu, BJP leaders and others nationwide honoured the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with prayers, service drives and tributes.

IMAGE: BJP workers perform a milk abhishek on a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his 76th birthday at Kali Ghat in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP workers light earthen lamps in front of a photo of Modi at Kali Ghat in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs aarti at Sharmishtha lake in Vadnagar along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inauguration of Bharat Vann at Lodhi Colony Park in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others hold maces during her visit to Khatu Shyam Vishal Mandir. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Tarun Chugh offers prayers at the Golden Temple. Photograph: @tarunchughbjp X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrates Modi's 76th birthday with children of the Palaash and Pareesha children's homes in Srinagar. Photograph: @manojsinha_ X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya poses for a photograph with a statue of Modi at the party office in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP national President Nitin Nabin donates blood at a blood donation camp at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan distributes food to a school child at an anganwadi in Sambalpur. Photograph: @dpradhanbjp X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An attendee shows a birthday message for the PM at the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students of the Gyanganga Vidyalaya in Surat hold lotus flowers as part of the birthday celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sand artist Krishna Debnath gives final touches to a sand art sculpture in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Puri beach. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A medical professional from the Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi collects blood from a donor during a blood donation camp at the Thyagaraj stadium. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP youth wing members perform a havan at a temple in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ved Temple school students and staff perform a havan puja in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amit Shah flags off the Seva Yatra in Vadnagar. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff