Rediff.com  » News » Hanuman Chalisa: Navneet names Uddhav before LS privileges panel

Hanuman Chalisa: Navneet names Uddhav before LS privileges panel

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 00:17 IST
Independent MP Navneet Rana, who has alleged she was illegally arrested and inhumanly treated at a police station in Mumbai, appeared before a parliamentary privileges committee on Monday to present her case and seek "justice".

Navneet had recently moved the Lok Sabha privileges committee with her complaint and the panel had called her to appear before it.

"I presented my case before the committee and shared all the details with them...and how I was mistreated and casteist remarks were hurled against me. I have taken names of all -- from the Maharashtra chief minister to the Mumbai police commissioner," she told reporters after the meeting.

 

"I have sought justice from the committee" she added.

Sources said now the committee may call top Mumbai police officials over the complaint.

Navneet, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after the couple announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had angered Shiv Sena workers, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special Mumbai court. They walked out of jail on May 5.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
