HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar on 'reception' given to Taliban min in India

'Hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar on 'reception' given to Taliban min in India

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 11:00 IST

x

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his dismay over the "reverent" reception extended to Afghan Foreign Minister and senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hands over five ambulances as a goodwill gesture to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi on October 10, 2025. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Taking to X, Akhtar, who is known for his outspoken political views, wrote, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorist group Taliban, by those who beat the pulpit against all kinds of terrorists."

"Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their 'Islamic Hero' who is one of those who have completely banned girls' education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us," he added.

 

Muttaqi is on a week-long visit to India, from October 9 to 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Muttaqi's visit began with a controversy as Indian women journalists were reportedly barred from attending the Afghan FM press conference at the Afghan embassy.

The incident drew heavy backlash from the Opposition, which questioned the BJP's stance on women's rights.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi has invited India to invest in the country's minerals and requested New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the opening of the Wagah border, calling it the "fastest trade route" between the two countries.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
After backlash, Afghan FM opens presser to women scribes
After backlash, Afghan FM opens presser to women scribes
Taliban FM visits Deoband, vows stronger ties with India
Taliban FM visits Deoband, vows stronger ties with India
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
India's Kabul mission made embassy; offers 6 projects
India's Kabul mission made embassy; offers 6 projects

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the Attention!1:21

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the...

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater3:49

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO