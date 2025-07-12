HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Haldiram director duped of Rs 9.38 cr in fake investment deal; 4 booked

Haldiram director duped of Rs 9.38 cr in fake investment deal; 4 booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 12, 2025 10:50 IST

x

A director of sweets-and-snacks major Haldiram was duped of Rs 9.38 crore allegedly by four Mumbai-based persons who promised high returns on investments, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: M Sriram/Reuters

The Kalamna police station official identified the accused as Bandra residents Sameer Abdul Hussain Lalani (51), his wife Heena Lalani (47), their son Alishan Lalani (25) and Prakash Bhosale of Kalyan in Thane district.

"They asked Kamal Agarwal, the director of Haldiram Foods International Ltd and owner of Om Industries, to invest in their company Royal Dryfruit Private Limited. They first contacted Agarwal's investment officer, presenting fake balance sheets and business records and promised 35 percent partnership for an investment of Rs 12.5 crore," the official said.

 

"Between January and June 2023, Agarwal transferred Rs 4.5 crore online. He invested a total of Rs 9.38 crore after being promised 76 per cent stake. The documents were later found to be forged, after which he approached the police. A case was registered and further probe is underway," the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala couple flees Bengaluru after duping investors of Rs 50 cr
Kerala couple flees Bengaluru after duping investors of Rs 50 cr
Online Scams: 4,245 Cr Gone in 10 Months
Online Scams: 4,245 Cr Gone in 10 Months
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
SEBI Cracks Whip On 'Pump And Dump' Scam
SEBI Cracks Whip On 'Pump And Dump' Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down in Bathinda1:20

Water enters hundreds of houses after Canal breaks down...

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD