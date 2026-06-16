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Home  » News » HAL, Tata, Adani, L&T among firms in race for IAF's Rs 30K cr UAV deal

HAL, Tata, Adani, L&T among firms in race for IAF's Rs 30K cr UAV deal

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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June 16, 2026 23:52 IST

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Around 10 bids have been received from Indian public and private sector firms by the defence ministry for the project to buy 87 UAVs for the Indian Air Force.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: DRDO/ANI Photo

In the race for 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Range, Endurance unmanned aerial vehicles deal, around 10 bids have been received from Indian private and public sector firms.

Key Points

  • The mega project was cleared by the defence ministry last year.
  • The timelines for the bid submission were extended twice by the defence ministry to help the Indian firms prepare their responses.
  • The drones will come equipped with advanced surveillance and combat features.

Around 10 bids have been received from Indian public and private sector firms by the defence ministry for the over Rs 30,000 crore project to buy 87 UAVs for the Indian Air Force, defence officials told ANI.

Tuesday was the last day for bid submission.

The firms that have participated in the project include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Adani Defence Systems Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen and Toubro, and Raphe mPhibr Ltd.

 

The mega project was cleared by the defence ministry last year, under which it wants to promote Indian manufacturers to build the drones planned to be used for surveillance and reconnaissance along with the capability to strike targets.

The timelines for the bid submission were extended twice by the defence ministry to help the Indian firms prepare their responses.

Valued at over Rs 30,000 crore, the project will reduce reliance on foreign defence equipment.

The drones will come equipped with advanced surveillance and combat features, including real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Officials also revealed that plans are in place to integrate indigenous missile systems with these drones.

The armed forces have finalised the specifications for the drones through a comprehensive scientific study, highlighting the growing need for effective surveillance along the country's borders with both Pakistan and China. Until now, Indian forces have heavily relied on foreign suppliers like the United States and Israel for their drone requirements.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R

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