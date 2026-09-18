HAL Strengthens India's Aerospace Capabilities With Strategic Deliveries

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has significantly advanced India's aerospace self-reliance by delivering LCA Tejas FOC trainers, HTT-40 basic trainers, and Dhruv NG helicopters to the Indian Air Force and Pawan Hans.

Key Points HAL delivered LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

Four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters were handed over to Pawan Hans Limited, marking its civil aviation induction.

The HTT-40 Basic Trainer, named Ankur, begins deliveries under a 70-aircraft contract for the IAF.

These deliveries underscore India's growing self-reliance in defence and civil aviation manufacturing.

The platforms showcase HAL's advanced capabilities in military, civil rotary-wing, and pilot training aviation.

State-run defence major HAL on Friday handed over LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the IAF and Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans here.

The platforms were displayed and a pooja was also performed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu at the handing-over ceremony of HAL's platforms.

Singh also sat inside the Dhruv NG, which was displayed at the venue. It is a HAL-designed and manufactured 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter, officials said.

Boosting India's Aerospace Self-Reliance

The handover marks an important milestone in the country's self-reliance journey, as the event highlighted the role being played by HAL and its industry partners in strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

According to HAL authorities, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has handed over two LCA FOC Trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, completing the twin-seater deliveries under the FOC contract, and four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL), marking the induction of the civil-certified Dhruv NG into the civil aviation segment.

The HTT-40 Basic Trainer aircraft, which was named Ankur today has also been handed over to the IAF, marking the start of deliveries under the 70-aircraft contract.

The platforms together represent HAL's capabilities across military aviation, civil rotary-wing aviation, and pilot training, it said in a statement.

Advanced Capabilities of LCA Tejas FOC Trainer

According to a statement shared by HAL, the LCA FOC trainer is a lightweight, all-weather, multi-role 4.5-generation aircraft designed primarily to support the training requirements of the IAF, while retaining the capability to undertake fighter operations when required.

It incorporates contemporary technologies, including relaxed static stability, a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight-control system, carefree manoeuvring, an advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics and advanced composite materials for the airframe.

"These technologies have enabled India to develop and operationalise an advanced twin-seat fighter aircraft capability," it said.

Dhruv NG and HTT-40: Key Indigenous Platforms

The Dhruv NG platform has been developed to address demanding operating conditions in India and upgraded for the requirements of the global civil aviation market, it said.

Its features include a civil-certified glass cockpit, a modern avionics suite, advanced navigation systems and enhanced situational awareness.

Safety features include crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks and a twin-engine configuration providing redundancy.

The HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) is an indigenously designed and developed Basic Trainer Aircraft intended to meet the primary training requirements of the Indian Defence Services.

Designed by HAL's Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC), the aircraft is built around a proven turboprop engine and is designed to provide good low-speed handling characteristics and effective training for trainee pilots.

The HTT-40 incorporates a modern cockpit and avionics suite and is capable of performing a range of basic training and flying roles, including aerobatics, general handling, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and close formation flying, it added.