Hairstylist Jawed Habib faces 32 FIRs in UP. Here's why

Hairstylist Jawed Habib faces 32 FIRs in UP. Here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 13, 2025 12:17 IST
October 13, 2025 12:17 IST

As many as 32 FIRs have been registered against celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, his son Anos Habib and another person for allegedly defrauding investors by promising high returns.

IMAGE: Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Sunday, Habib's lawyer Pawan Kumar met Sambhal Police and submitted medical papers citing his poor health.

Habib, his son and associate have been accused of running a scheme under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC), and taking Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor after promising 50-70 per cent returns on Bitcoin purchases.

 

"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming that it would yield high returns, but even after two-and-a-half years, none of the investors received their money back," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said earlier.

According to police, preliminary investigations estimate a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 5-7 crore.

A lookout notice has been issued to prevent Habib and his family from leaving the country.

Raia Satti police station in-charge Govind Kumar said, "After a detailed investigation, 32 FIRs have been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate named Saiful. They were issued notices to appear for questioning. On Sunday, Habib's advocate met us. He was informed that Habib himself must record his statement in person."

Habib's lawyer Pawan Kumar met the station house officer and submitted medical papers citing the hairstylist's poor health.

"My client has heart issues and had recently lost his father. He is currently unwell and could not appear in person. We are cooperating fully with the police," Kumar told reporters.

He added that Habib has full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution.

"We believe that the police will not act unjustly. The allegations are under investigation. We are ready to cooperate at every stage," Kumar said.

Police officials confirmed that investigations are continuing into the alleged investment fraud involving multiple complainants from the district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
