Hail The Tiranga! Hail The Preamble!

On October 16, 2026, Cockroach Janta Party supporters carried out Tiranga rallies across Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai to show solidarity with detained CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Protesters held the Preamble of the Constitution, banners and large Tricolours while security personnel detained several participants in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

IMAGE: CJP supporters hold Preamble of the Constitution of India during a Tiranga rally in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: CJP supporters carry out a Tiranga march at Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A CJP supporter holds a 'Save Manipur' banner during the Tiranga March near Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CJP supporters hold the Tricolour as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place during the Tiranga March in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CJP supporters hold a large Tricolour as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place during the Tiranga March in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel detain CJP supporters as they gather for CJP's Lehra Do Tiranga protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CJP supporters gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff