Had no role in daily donation collection at Ram Temple: Trust treasurer

Breaking his silence on the donations row a day ahead of a key Trust meeting, the first after the row erupted, Giri, in a signed letter, said that the local trustees oversee the donation counting process.

IMAGE: A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under the lens over serious lapses in the donation management system at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Govind Dev Giri, has said that all audit reports were "safe" and that he had no role in the daily donation collection process at the temple.

Key Points On June 27, Giri issued a letter confirming that Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, and senior trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility for the donations theft row.

Since then, Giri has been under the scanner, as many believe that as treasurer of the Trust, he too cannot be absolved of accountability for the donations embezzlement row.

Distancing himself from the counting of offerings, Giri claimed he had no connection with the area where the offerings made in 'hundis' are counted.

Breaking his silence on the donations row a day ahead of a key Trust meeting, the first after the row erupted, Giri said in a signed letter, "The local trustees oversee the donation counting process."

On June 27, Giri issued a letter confirming that Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, and senior trustee Anil Mishra had resigned, taking moral responsibility for the donations theft row that snowballed into a major political controversy.

Since then, Giri has been under the scanner, as many believe that as treasurer of the Trust, he too cannot be absolved of accountability for the donations embezzlement row.

"We are neither for nor against anyone. We stand with the truth and urge the investigators to bring the culprits to justice," Giri said in the letter dated July 4.

"The theft incidents have shattered the hearts of the devotees of Lord Ram. While counting cash offered by millions of devotees, some individuals committed the heinous crime of stealing it," Giri said.

"We all are deeply hurt, saddened and ashamed. This has been going on for a long time," he added, hoping that the truth would come out with the blessings of Lord Ram.

The treasurer also claimed that he neither lobbied for any post nor took a single rupee from the Trust to meet his frequent travel expenses.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, a charge then rejected by Champat Rai, who said, "Nothing noteworthy came to light during the ongoing internal audit".

Based on the preliminary findings of a report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.

Champat Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation. The probe should be impartial," he said.

"The court will do its job. We have faith in the SIT and the police. No culprit should be spared. Everyone should have full faith in the investigation and the judiciary. We are all with the truth," Giri added.

Making an appeal to the members of the Trust, Giri said in the letter, "I request them to ensure that foolproof arrangements are made to ensure utmost vigilance and caution in future.

"A system should be established after consulting experts to ensure foolproof inspection and complete transparency in the counting process. Every penny donated by devotees must be accounted for," Giri said.

Distancing himself from the counting of offerings, Giri claimed he had no connection with the area where the offerings made in 'hundis' are counted.

"I live in Pune and travel regularly for different rituals. The local trustees have been overseeing donation counting at the Ram temple since the beginning. The trustees, along with the State Bank of India, developed the SOPs that were shown to me only last month.

"Full audit reports of the Trust's income and expenses since the beginning are all safe. Authorised persons can examine them anytime," Giri said.

"As the treasurer, it is my duty to keep accounts of income and expenditures. Since I am constantly on tour, chartered accountants from Pune visit Ayodhya on the last four-five days of each month to review the transactions and provide necessary guidance to the Trust officials," Giri said, adding that he relied on the CAs for maintaining the accounts of the Trust.

He also said that expenditures on behalf of the Ram temple are made directly through the bank.

"I am not an authorised signatory, so my signature is not valid. We don't have a chequebook. However, payments are not made in cash, but directly through bank transfer," Giri said.

According to the letter, Giri would reach Ayodhya on Sunday for the Trust's meeting scheduled for Monday.

"I never requested nor made any effort to become a trustee or the treasurer of the temple trust. Serving Lord Ram in any form brings a sense of happiness and contentment," he said.

Giri also said that since becoming a trustee, barring a few exceptions, he never accepted donations in cash or kind from anyone.

"The only exceptions were when I accepted Rs 11,000 from my elder sister, who's no more. On another occasion, a woman named Neelam Gonhe donated 1 kg of silver brick. Receipts were immediately dispatched on both occasions," Giri said.

Giri concluded by saying that no attempt to tarnish the glory of Sanatan Dharma and the Ram temple will succeed.