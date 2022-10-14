News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Had faith he would be acquitted: Saibaba's wife

Had faith he would be acquitted: Saibaba's wife

By Saloni Bhatia
October 14, 2022 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba's wife A S Vasantha Kumari on Friday thanked his supporters and the judiciary following his acquittal in a Maoist links case.

IMAGE: Professor G N Saibaba with his wife Vasanta Kumari outside the Nagpur Central Jail. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba on Friday and ordered his immediate release from jail.

A division bench of justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare also allowed an appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 trial court order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, is currently lodged at the Nagpur central prison.

 

"We had faith that he would be acquitted because he did not do anything wrong. There was no crime and no evidence. I am thankful to the judiciary and all those who supported us," Vasantha Kumari told PTI over phone.

The couple's daughter is currently pursuing MPhil from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Asked how they coped with his absence in the last eight eight years, Vasantha Kumari said, "Don't ask! There was a lot of struggle and patience involved in the last eight years. It was difficult for Sai also since his health deteriorated and he lost his job."

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and other people, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Saloni Bhatia
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC acquits prof Saibaba, orders immediate release
HC acquits prof Saibaba, orders immediate release
'Covid will be a death sentence for Saibaba'
'Covid will be a death sentence for Saibaba'
'Torture is a daily routine'
'Torture is a daily routine'
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara, A-I merger talks
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara, A-I merger talks
CA seeks captaincy for Warner and amendment of code
CA seeks captaincy for Warner and amendment of code
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
Dera chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole
Dera chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Why are they so afraid of someone who is 90% disabled?'

'Why are they so afraid of someone who is 90% disabled?'

Why is this professor not allowed to teach?

Why is this professor not allowed to teach?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances